Two Sullivan County schools host commencement ceremonies

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Months after the normal dates for graduation, two Sullivan County school systems gave 2020 graduates the opportunity to walk across the stage and flip their tassels.

Sullivan South High School and Sullivan North High School both hosted graduation ceremonies at their respective football stadiums on Saturday evening.

Both senior class presidents spoke at the ceremonies, addressing their student body one last time before going on to storm the castle of college, careers, and adulthood.

News Channel 11 spoke to Sullivan South High School Principal Josh Tate, who said that Saturday’s ceremony was the first outdoor graduation the school has held with him as principal for two decades.

“We were very excited to be able to give this to them — to give this opportunity to these kids,” Tate said. “They’ve worked very hard to get to this point.”

Masks were required at both events due to Sullivan County’s mask mandate.