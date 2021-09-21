Two Southwest Virginia schools receive Blue Ribbon honors

(WJHL) — Two Southwest Virginia schools received national Blue Ribbon honors, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Education revealed that Elydale Middle in Lee County and Greendale Elementary in Abingdon were two Southwest Virginia schools to receive the honor.

“I am pleased to see Elydale Middle School and Greendale Elementary School recognized for their commitments to academic success,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith (R- Va.). “This aware is a testament to the hard work and dedication of students, parents and educators alike. I am grateful for their efforts and proud of their accomplishments.”

This marks three schools in the Tri-Cities region that were awarded the honor from the U.S. Department of Education. Towne Acres Elementary in Johnson City was also distinguished as a Blue Ribbon school.

Only 325 schools across the nation are named for the annual honor.