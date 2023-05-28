WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two separate crashes, one involving a tractor-trailer, caused delays in both directions of Interstate 81 in Washington County Sunday evening, but those wrecks are now cleared.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) traffic map, a tractor-trailer crash was reported on I-81 North at mile marker 32 near Glade Spring. A statement from Virginia State Police (VSP) said the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway at around 4:04 p.m. and no injuries were reported. That crash remains under investigation, according to the VSP.

VDOT’s map said all northbound lanes were initially closed, but lanes have since opened back up. Less than a mile away on the southbound side, a separate crash had the left lane and left shoulder closed at the 32 mile marker, but according to VDOT, that crash has also been cleared.