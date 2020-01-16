Two sentenced to federal prison in drug distribution conspiracy

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

A judge sentenced Alex Lorenzo Robinson, 38 of Elizabethton, to 15 years in prison and co-conspirator Kayla Leann Cox, 22 of Elizabethton and Kingsport, to five years in prison.

Authorities say after making numerous drug buys with Robinson, a search warrant was executed at his home by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Carter County Sheriff’s Office, and Elizabethton Police Department.

Both Robinson and Cox were found inside the home along with two minors. Authorities say they also located 293 grams of cocaine in a vacuum-sealed bag, 1,492 grams of marijuana, nearly 56 grams of crack cocaine, 81 Fentanyl/Acetyl tablets, multiple firearms, and a ballistic vest.

A second search warrant was executed at a another residence belonging to Robinson in Kingsport, where investigators found powder cocaine, marijuana, and several firearms.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including TBI, DEA, Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabethton Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.