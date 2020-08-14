Two sentenced in cloned debit card scheme

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men have been sentenced to federal prison for using cloned debit cards to illegally withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs.

A federal judge sentenced Rancu Ionut (a/k/a Ambroz Bojan), 35, and Andrei Razvan Pusculau (a/k/a Victor Frana), 30, to 45 months and 42 months in prison after both pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Investigators say both Ionut and Pusculau are from Romania and admitted to being in the United States illegally when arrested by Bristol police last year.

According to the Department of Justice, both used counterfeit cards linked to bank accounts to steal thousands of dollars through ATM withdrawals.

Police say they found more than $8,000 and 150 counterfeit cards in a secret compartment in their rental vehicle when arrested in Bristol, Tennessee.

Ionut and Pusculau were sentenced to three years of supervised release following their prison terms. Both will be required to pay $5,700 in restitution and forfeit $8,234.74 seized by police.

The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department and United States Secret Service were involved in the investigation.