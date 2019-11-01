Two sentenced in 2017 Washington County, Va. murder case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Two people were sentenced on Thursday in a 2017 murder case in Washington County, Virginia.

Timothy Carrick received two life sentences for the 2017 death of 39-year-old Steven Hafen, who was found dead in the living room of his apartment on Reedy Creek Road. One life sentence was for first-degree murder and the other for robbery of a residence.

Carrick pleaded guilty in April.

A judge also sentenced Gary Lynn Murray to 13 years after he pleaded guilty in August to accessory after the fact to homicide, robbery of a residence, and conspiracy.

Neither was offered a plea agreement but both decided to plead guilty rather than face a jury, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow.

