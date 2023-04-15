CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people escaped a house fire uninjured but lost a family dog on Saturday afternoon in Carter County.

According to the Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the structure fire on Stone Mountain Road near the Tiger Valley community in Hampton.

Officials said first responders found heavy fire in the kitchen, which was advancing into the living room and a bedroom. The fire was quickly contained but the home was declared a total loss due to smoke and heat damage, officials told News Channel 11.

The home was reportedly occupied by two people who escaped without injury, however, a family dog was reportedly lost in the fire. The American Red Cross responded to assist the family, according to the Hampton VFD.

The Hampton-Valley Forge VFD said their agency was assisted by Hampton Primary, Roan Mountain VFD, Stoney Creek VFD and Limestone Cove VFD.