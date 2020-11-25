Two Northeast TN lawmakers chosen for House GOP Caucus leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Northeast Tennessee lawmakers have been chosen for key leadership roles in Nashville.
State Representative Jeremy Faison was re-elected today as House GOP Caucus Chairman — a top job within the majority party in Tennessee politics.
Faison represents part of Greene County.
Newly elected State Representative Scotty Campbell was elected by his peers to be Majority Assistant Floor Leader.
Campbell represents Johnson and part of Sullivan Counties.
Cameron Sexton was re-elected Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives.
The choices were made Tuesday in Nashville as lawmakers gathered in preparation of the next session of the legislature set to begin Jan. 12.