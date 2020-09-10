Two new restaurants set to open at The Pinnacle this month

LIVE NOW /
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Two new restaurants will soon open at The Pinnacle retail development in Bristol, Tennessee with more to follow.

Chicken Salad Chick is set to hold a grand opening on September 15.

Five Guys will open just a few days later on September 18.

There will also soon be a Weigel’s convenience store opening at The Pinnacle.

A Knoxville-based company, Buddy’s bar-b-q, is also set to open at the retail development within the next couple of weeks.

News Channel 11 also confirmed a national chain, Saladworks, will open at The Pinnacle sometime this winter.

Saladworks opened its first location in the Tri-Cities region in Johnson City earlier this year.

You can find a full list of restaurants and shops at The Pinnacle HERE.

