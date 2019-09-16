Two motorcyclists arrested after pursuit in Scott County, Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are facing charges following a motorcycle pursuit in Scott County, Virginia on Sunday.

Scott County Sheriff Chris Holder said dispatch received multiple calls about three motorcyclists driving at high speeds throughout the county.

Sheriff Holder said the pursuit began in Gate City where police say they were traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Troopers with Virginia State Police and deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.

One motorcyclist was able to cross state lines into Tennessee.

The other two were taken into custody. They’re each charged with felony eluding and reckless driving.