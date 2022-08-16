NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more commissioners of the embattled South Fork Utility District in Sullivan County have resigned, leaving just one original member on the utility district’s board of commissioners.

The state comptroller’s office was notified of the resignations of commissioners Barry Jessee and Tim Leonard on Aug. 11. While Jason Webb is the only original member still on the board, he was not a member during the majority of the time when most of the utility district’s issues took place, according to the comptroller’s office.

In the wake of the latest resignations, the Utility Management Review Board, which is under the comptroller’s office, plans to hold a special called meeting in Nashville next week to discuss the South Fork Utility District case. According to the comptroller’s office, staff members plan to request that the Utility Management Review Board dismiss the case to remove South Fork commissioners during the special called meeting.

The meeting will be held on Aug. 24 at 9:30 a.m. Members of the public will be able to attend virtually or in person at the Cordell Hull Building.