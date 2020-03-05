Two more arrests made in Washington County, Va. murder case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Two more people are facing charges in connection with a Washington County, Virginia murder case.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Ashley Nicole Hostetter, 31 of Bristol, Tennessee, and Christine Elizabeth Mallory, 27 of Bristol, Tennessee, with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and other charges.

The charges were filed in connection with the murder of Anthony J. Pickle, who was found dead on Campground Road in February.

Investigators arrested Angelo Aviles and charged him with murder.

The sheriff’s office says that Hostetter and Mallory, who are sisters, helped Aviles arrange the murder by luring Pickle to go with them to the location of the murder. They also left the scene with Aviles, according to investigators.

Hostetter is being held in the Sullivan County Jail without bond and is awaiting extradition.

Mallory is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.