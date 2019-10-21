Two Michigan men arrested in Hawkins Co. after deputies find hidden vacuum bag containing drugs during traffic stop

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested in Hawkins County early Friday morning after a vacuum bug containing marijuana and other bags full of various drugs were found following a traffic stop.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Hyundai was traveling east on Highway 11 Friday morning and did not change lanes while deputies were stopped with their emergency lights on.

A traffic stop followed and the driver was identified as Timothy Cribbs, 59, of Detroit.

A passenger, Larry Walker, 21, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was also identified by deputies.

Cribbs provided deputies with his driver’s license and vehicle registration, but he was unable to find the proof of insurance.

Deputies reportedly detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Cribbs granted consent for his vehicle to be searched.

Over the course of the search, deputies allegedly found a small bag of “Runtz” marijuana on the passenger side floor.

They also allegedly found a vacuum bag with seven more bags of “Runtz” marijuana underneath the passenger side floor carpet.

The total combined weight of all the marijuana was 53.6 grams.

After Cribbs and Walker were arrested and taken to Hawkins County Jail, detectives obtained consent to search the vehicle further and found a vacuum-sealed bag in a passenger-side compartment.

The vacuum-sealed bag contained a white substance believed to be cocaine and a brown substance believed to be heroin. The bag weighed 3.9 ounces.

Both Cribbs and Walker were charged with:

Possession of Schedule VI drugs for resale

Manufacturing, delivering, and selling of Schedule I drugs

Manufacturing, delivering, and selling of Schedule II drugs

Cribbs was also charged with failure to observe the move over law and failure to provide financial responsibility.