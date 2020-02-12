Two men facing charges after laser pointed at Wings Air Rescue

BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — Two men are facing charges after investigators say a laser was pointed at a medical rescue helicopter.

Authorities have arrested Austin Denver Gill, 33 of Erwin, and Roger Dean Bennett, 50 of Bakersville.

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were made after a Wings Air Rescue crew reported a laser being pointed at their helicopter while flying over Herb McKinney Road near Bakersville.

Bennett was arrested on January 21 and charged with offense against public safety.

The sheriff’s office says Gill was arrested in Unicoi County on Feb. 7 and signed a waiver to return to Mitchell County. He was charged with offense against public safety and failure to appear from Madison County, North Carolina for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Bond was set at $15,000 for Bennett and $30,000 for Gill.