Two men caught on camera stealing truck from Mosheim business

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two men accused of stealing from a business on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim.

The sheriff’s department said the theft happened between noon and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The pair is accused of stealing a 2018 Gray Ram 2500 Quad Cab that said “Fry’s Mobile Home Service” on the side. The thieves put duct tape over those words and took other items, the sheriff’s department said.

The tag on the vehicle is a Tennessee tag 2R84L4.

If you recognize these two men or have any information about the theft, give the sheriff’s department a call at 423-798-1800.

The Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department has more photos posted to their Facebook page.

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff’s Department