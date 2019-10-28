LIVE NOW /
Two meetings to decide fate of proposed Jonesborough K-8 school, sports complex Monday

by: News Channel 11 Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Monday meetings could decide the fate of a proposed K-8 school and sports complex in Jonesborough.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Alderman is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The Washington County Commission will meet shortly after at 6 p.m.

County commissioners delayed the vote until Monday after meeting earlier this month without coming to a vote.

As the agreement stands, Jonesborough would build the school and athletic facilities, while the county and board of education will lease to own the school.

