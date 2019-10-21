Two locals killed in separate crashes Saturday in Pike County, Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) — Two area men were killed in separate crashes in Pike County, Kentucky over the weekend.

According to WYMT, Gerald Little, 32 of Elizabethton, was killed in a Saturday morning crash on U.S. 23 in Pikeville. Authorities say the crash involved four vehicles and sent two other people to a hospital.

The station also reports that Jeremy Gibson, 29 of Haysi, died at the scene of another crash on US 119 in the Pond Creek area.

Kentucky State Police believe Gibson was traveling north on the highway when he lost control and crashed into another vehicle, sending the other driver to the hospital.

