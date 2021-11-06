Two local universities holding Fall open houses

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. – Two Universities in the Tri-Cities will be hosting Fall open houses this month for prospective students.

Saturday morning Tusculum University hosted an open house on its Greeneville Campus from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Meen Center.

Interested students were able to register in advance and if potential students were unable to attend, they can still reach out to the admissions office with questions regarding enrollment.

Meanwhile, East Tennessee State University will be holding its open house Saturday, November 13 from 8 to 4 p.m.

The open house is for rising high school juniors and seniors, as well as prospective transfer students. It’s free to attend, however, registration is required, which can be done by clicking here.