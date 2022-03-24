KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Kingsport elementary schools were on shelter-in-place status Thursday afternoon while police investigated a report of an armed man in the area.

According to Kingsport City Schools, Roosevelt and Jackson elementary schools were placed into a “shelter-in-place status” just after 2:30 p.m. “due to a safety situation in the surrounding community.” Both schools had returned to normal operations by 3:16 p.m.

The Kingsport Police Department said officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a report of a man possibly armed with a gun in the Fairview Avenue area north of West Stone Drive.

“Due to the close proximity to at least one Kingsport City School, out of an abundance of caution, KPD promptly notified KCS personnel of the active situation, so that they could implement appropriate precautionary security measures,” police department spokesperson Tom Patton said.

Officers took a suspect into custody shortly thereafter, according to the department.

“The associated investigation remains active and ongoing,” Patton said. “To our knowledge, no shots were fired nor any injuries reported.”

Patton said whether the suspect was armed remains part of the investigation. The suspect’s name was not released.