TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several schools from around the area have been included on a list of Best Tennessee High Schools, according to a report from U.S. News.
Among the top 20 were University School (No. 13) and Science Hill High School (No. 17) in Johnson City.
Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport ranked 23rd. Greeneville High School was not far behind, ranking 26th on the list.
Tennessee High School in Bristol ranked 43rd.
The report also listed the college grade 9-12 enrollment statics of each school. They are as follows:
- University High School – 302
- Science Hill High School – 2,251
- Dobyns-Bennett High School – 2,379
- Greeneville High School – 914
- Tennessee High School – 1,119
You can view the full report by clicking here.