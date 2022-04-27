TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several schools from around the area have been included on a list of Best Tennessee High Schools, according to a report from U.S. News.

Among the top 20 were University School (No. 13) and Science Hill High School (No. 17) in Johnson City.

Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport ranked 23rd. Greeneville High School was not far behind, ranking 26th on the list.

Tennessee High School in Bristol ranked 43rd.

The report also listed the college grade 9-12 enrollment statics of each school. They are as follows:

University High School – 302

Science Hill High School – 2,251

Dobyns-Bennett High School – 2,379

Greeneville High School – 914

Tennessee High School – 1,119

You can view the full report by clicking here.