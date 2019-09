SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say two people were injured in a camper fire Monday night.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says the camper was in the 1100 block of Old Jonesboro Road near Bristol.

Two people were hurt but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says the camper was in the roadway.

SCSO says Old Jonesboro Road is closed as fire crews are still on the scene.

