KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County car crash Sunday afternoon left two people injured.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened around State Highway 126 and Cooks Valley Road.

That crash, occurring just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to officials.

During the crash, one of the drivers was “unable to regain control of the vehicle” and struck a building at the intersection.