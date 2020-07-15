Two injured in shooting near Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Abingdon.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:50 p.m. to a possible attempted robbery and gunshot wound at 19430 Lee Highway.

Deputies found two men at the scene with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Both men were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, one by ambulance and one by Med Flight.

Detectives have recovered a pistol and other evidence at the scene. They are still trying to figure out what happened, but believe it only involved the two gunshot victims.

The sheriff’s office say more information will released at a later time.

