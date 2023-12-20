KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes just before 7 p.m. on the bridge over the Holston River and Domtar Park.

According to a preliminary crash report, a Honda Accord traveling west rear-ended a Jeep Gladiator which then rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger were injured, according to the report.

The Honda driver was cited with following too close and financial responsibility.

Both westbound lanes for closed for some time, causing traffic to back up for over a mile.