Two injured in 11W crash in Mooresburg

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash on US Highway 11W in Hawkins County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Friday on 11W at Old Highway 11W in Mooresburg.

According to a preliminary crash report from THP, a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling south on 11W when it went off the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment, and overturned, coming to rest on its right side.

The driver, Marlene Menze, 66 of Duryea, Pennslyvania, was taken by EMS to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. The passenger, Randy Ingram, 55 of Somerset, Kentucky, was flown to Holston Valley.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash according to THP.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.