Two fugitives with charges in Maine arrested in Hampton

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WHJL) – Two fugitives, one of whom is a convicted murderer, have been arrested in Hampton.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Neil Roy Canney, 51, and Selena Ann Canney, 49 were wanted on aggravated assault charges out of Maine. Neil Canney is a convicted murderer, according to the CCSO.

Maine State Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation enlisted the help of the CCSO to find the fugitives after both agencies received information that the duo was in Hampton.

The release states that after deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle, they performed a search of the area that resulted in both suspects being found asleep in a nearby tent.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with being fugitives from justice for crimes in another state. Neil Canney was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm. They are being held in the Carter County Detention Center and will be extradited to Maine.