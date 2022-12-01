SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for the new superintendent of schools in the region’s biggest school district has been narrowed down to two.

Tonight, the Sullivan County Board of Education named Dr. Josh Davis and Charles Carter as the two finalists to replace retiring schools director Evalyn Rafalowski.

Davis is the principal at West Ridge High School. Carter is the director of the career and technical education programs (CTE) for the state Department of Education.

The second round of interviews will take place on December 12.