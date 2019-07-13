Two families displaced by Washington County apartment complex fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two families are without a home after a fire at an apartment complex in Washington County Saturday evening.

Myron Hughes with the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department tells News Channel 11 the call came in around 5:45 p.m. to the Barr Street Apartments at 725 Old Gray Station Road.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and keep it contained to the top two units, Hughes said.

We’re told the attic areas have extensive damage.

The American Red Cross has been notified to assist the families.

Neither of the residents were home. No one was hurt.

A portion of Old Gray Station Road is blocked as crews continue to put out hot spots. We’re told the road should be reopened within the next hour.

Hughes said the Gray Volunteer Fire Department was the first on scene and stopped the fire. Multiple other local agencies assisted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.