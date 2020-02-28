Two drug trafficking suspects wanted by Kingsport police

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for your help finding two fugitives wanted on drug charges.

The Kingsport Police Department is seeking Marina Michelle Horton, 43 of Kingsport, and Lawrence Wycliff Long, 57 of Kingsport.

A grand jury has indicted both suspects on charges of Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 Grams or More of Cocaine for Sale or Delivery within 1,000 Feet of a City Park and Sale or Delivery of Less than ½ Gram of Cocaine within 1,000 Feet of a City Park according to Kingsport police.

The police department called the case “an extensive ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics.”

Anyone with information on Horton or Long’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9367 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.