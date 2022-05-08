CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Two local sheriff’s deputies are being honored for their bravery during a house fire Sunday morning.

According to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, two deputies identified as Miles Osborne and Jerry Fuller responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Market Street inside the Town of Clintwood at around 4 a.m. When the deputies arrived on the scene, they found the doors to the house were locked.

Photo courtesy of Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department

The deputies entered the home while heavy smoke and flames were present and found two people in a bedroom inside the house, according to the Sheriff.

Both people were safely escorted outside of the structure, and no injuries were reported.

The home was declared a total loss.