SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police have confirmed two fatalities after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 Saturday morning.

According to a release from VSP, an investigation appears to show that a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 ran off the left side of the interstate, went through the median, struck another tractor-trailer in the Northbound lane and then hit a concrete barrier.

VSP is reporting two confirmed deaths and that one person was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.