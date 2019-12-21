Kingsport men charged with murder after body found beside Church Hill road

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men have been charged with murder after a woman’s body was found next to a road in Church Hill.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says Bradley Wayne Addington, 30 of Kingsport, and Patrick Cody Charleton, 27 of Kingsport, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Bradley Wayne Addington and Patrick Cody Charleton

According to Lawson, the body of 22-year-old Ashley Vick was found in a ditch beside Tranbarger Road on Monday morning.

An autopsy revealed she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

(Courtesy: Family of Ashley Vic)

Addington and Charleton are currently being held in the Hawkins County jail without bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on December 23.

The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS » Hawkins County Sheriff: Female body found in Church Hill identified