Two charged with attempted murder after exchanging gunfire in Appalachia

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after authorities say they shot at each other in Appalachia.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Aaron Michael Mosley, 38 of Pennington Gap, and Jason Daniel Mullis, 39 of Appalachia, with attempted second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded around 5:24 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunfire in the Boggs Avenue area.

Witnesses told deputies that Mosley, who was driving a silver Chevrolet pickup truck, attempted to wreck a black Ford car occupied by Mullins and two other people. They said once both vehicles stopped, Mosley and Mullins exchanged gunfire.

The sheriff’s office says Mosley left the scene but was stopped by police in neighboring Big Stone Gap.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Wise County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 276-328-3566.