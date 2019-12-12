Two Carter Co. homes destroyed after catching fire within half-hour of each other

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Carter County homes on other ends of the county were both deemed total losses after catching fire within a short time frame of each other early Thursday morning.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the scene of a structure fire in the 300 block of McKeehan Ridge Road at 1:25 a.m.

23 minutes later, HVFVFD was also called to assist at a structure fire in the 100 block of Noah Taylor Road.

No injuries to homeowners or firefighters were reported at either scene.

HVFVFD reported the home on Noah Taylor Road was deemed a total loss.

West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that the home on McKeehan Ridge Road was also a total loss.

WCCVFD told News Channel 11 that the owner of the McKeehan Ridge home told officials he was remodeling the home and had been having electrical issues with the heat pump.

By the time crews arrived at the McKeehan Ridge home, the unoccupied house was 70% engulfed.

West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department, Central Volunteer Fire Department and HVFVFD responded to the home on McKeehan Ridge Road.

HVFVFD, Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Watauga Fire Department and Shady Valley Fire Department responded to the fire on Noah Taylor Road.