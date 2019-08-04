Two arrested in Greeneville after trying to cash fraudulent $930 check

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man and woman were arrested Friday after they had tried to cash a counterfeit check for $930 at a Food City in Greeneville.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, the two suspects, who were later identified as Ashlynn Moreau and Michael White, tried to cash a paycheck from Belk at the Food City on Snaps Ferry Road.

The manager reportedly tried to run the check in the machine multiple times, but the machine would not accept it.

The manager then noticed there were no watermarks and ink had run through to the other side of the check.

The report says the manager then told Moreau and White something was wrong with the check, and the pair left without the check.

The managers pulled video footage of the two leaving in a white Chevy Tahoe and had Moreau’s driver’s license number and a phone number on the check.

Police learned Moreau was wanted out of South Carolina with extradition once they had run her driver’s license.

Officers later spotted the suspects’ vehicle at the Days Inn, and the vehicle came back as stolen out of South Carolina when ran.

The report says officers learned that Moreau had rented a room, and they made multiple attempts to talk to the two by knocking, announcing themselves and calling the room. The suspects never acknowledged the officers.

Officers then obtained a search warrant and entered the room with the help of SWAT team members, where they found Moreau and White lying between the beds.

They were both taken into custody and taken to Greene County Detention Center.

Both White and Moreau face charges of criminal simulation, forgery, stolen property, criminal conspiracy, fugitive from justice and resisting arrest.