Two arrested in Carter County after warrant service leads to chase in cornfield

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man and woman were arrested Thursday in Carter County after deputies responded to a warrant service on Buckles Road.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a home to serve a warrant to Lindsey Perry.

Lindsey Perry (Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies saw Perry in the kitchen through a window, and Perry ran and hid somewhere in the house after she spotted one of the deputies.

The report says authorities spoke to the homeowner and received permission to search the house, but the owner said she did not know where Perry was hiding.

When deputies tried to go in the front door, a man, David Markland, tried to hold it closed.

David Markland (Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

The report says deputies were able to push the door open, and Markland went outside and pushed a deputy to get past.

Markland reportedly kept trying to get back in the house, despite deputies telling him to stay back.

Markland told deputies that Perry had jumped out of a window and had run into the cornfield near the home.

Deputies reportedly then called for assistance to keep watch outside the house while law enforcement inside the house cleared the aggressive dogs.

Once the dogs were outside of the house, deputies found Perry hiding in a kitchen cabinet, and she claimed she was hiding because she was afraid of the deputies.

After deputies were outside, Markland was told he would be placed under arrest, and he fled on foot into the nearby cornfield.

The report says Markland was caught in the cornfield and became physically combative towards a deputy.

According to the report, multiple deputies were needed to handcuff Markland, who continued to be violent and tried to grab a deputy’s pistol many times.

Markland was taken into custody.

Perry was charged with evading and her current warrant. She was taken to Carter County Detention Center.