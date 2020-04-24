Two arrested in Bristol, Va. drug bust

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities say two people are facing charges after drugs were discovered while executing a federal search warrant.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bristol, Virginia Police Department executed the search warrant at 23053 Clayman Valley Road on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found illegal drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine, “gravel,” and marijuana along with drug paraphernalia, 17 firearms, and more than $23,000 in cash.

The sheriff’s office says the Washington County Department of Social Services removed a small child from the residence.

Authorities charged Gregory “Jason” Leonard, 27, of Bristol, Virginia, with conspiracy to possess schedule I or II narcotics with the intent to manufacture and distribute, possession of schedule I or II narcotics with the intent to distribute, and possession of schedule I or II narcotics while in possession of a firearm.

Amber Carter, 29 of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess schedule I or II narcotics with the intent to manufacture and distribute, possession of schedule I or II narcotics with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule I or II narcotics while in possession of a firearm, and child abuse/neglect.

Both are being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.