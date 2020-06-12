Two arrested for multiple burglaries in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators have linked two people to multiple burglaries in Carter County.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Abe Wishon, 37, and Amy Michelle Jones, 36, on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wishon and Jones are behind four burglaries that took place in the Biltmore area. Warrants were issued for their arrests after a thrift store was burglarized Saturday morning and the sheriff’s office received information from Bristol police that identified the duo as the burglars.

The sheriff’s office located their vehicle Thursday afternoon at the Traveler’s Inn in Elizabethton and took them into custody. Deputies searched their hotel room and found drugs belonging to Wishon. Stolen items from other theft investigations were located inside the vehicle.

Both are facing charges of burglary, theft of property, and vandalism. Wishon is also facing a drug charge and Jones a criminal impersonation charge. They are being held in the Carter County Detention Center on $2,500 bonds.