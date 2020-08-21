Two arrested after pursuit in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people are facing charges after leading state police on a chase Thursday night in Washington County, Virginia.

According to Virginia State Police, around 8 p.m., a trooper attempted to pull over a Toyota Camry traveling south on Interstate 81 near mile marker 20 but the driver refused to stop.

The Toyota exited the interstate at exit 14 and continued onto Bonham Road into Bristol city limits.

When a trooper positioned his vehicle in front of the Toyota in an attempt to force it to stop, the driver rammed the trooper’s car and pulled into a parking lot where he struck two other state police vehicles, according to VSP.

“The impact of the crash with the two state police vehicles caused one of the state police vehicles to strike another vehicle,” a VSP spokesperson said. “There were no injuries reported in that crash.”

One trooper was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center with minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Correon Prince

State police say the driver and passenger got out and attempted to run away but troopers were able to take them into custody.

State police have charged the driver, Correon Prince, 18 of Florida, with one felony count of attempting to elude police, assault on a police officer, and reckless driving.

The passenger, identified as an adult male from Ohio, was charged with obstruction of justice. He was also wanted out of his home state.

Troopers say they located “a small amount of illegal narcotics” and a handgun inside the Toyota.