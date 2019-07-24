Two arrested after drive-by shooting at Johnson City home Monday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men were arrested Tuesday after a home on E Fairview Ave. was shot at twice on Monday night from a vehicle.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Wesley Cade-Barber, 19, of Bristol, and Bradley Necessary, 21, of Johnson City, were arrested and both charged with six counts of aggravated assault.

The release says officers responded to the home on E Fairview Ave. after reports of a shooting.

The victims of the shooting told officers that Cade-Barber and Necessary, both known at the time, fired at the home after driving in the alley behind it.

The shots hit the home and nearly missed two victims, according to the release.

Reportedly, six people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Cade-Barber and Necessary were arrested and charged on Tuesday.

They were taken to Washington County Detention Center and are being held on a $100,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.