Two arrested after allegedly attacking woman during robbery in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men were arrested after a woman returned home to find her house broken into and her things being loaded into a car.

According to reports from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Richard “Richie” King and Christopher Tipton were arrested Monday and charged with aggravated robbery.

The reports say that Amy Powell arrived back at her house on Sunday afternoon and saw a white car parked in her driveway, so she yelled to see if anyone was inside.

Powell told authorities a man wearing a red bandanna that she recognized as Christopher Tipton came outside, then ran back in.

Christopher Tipton (Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

As he was running back in, Powell yelled, “What are you doing loading your car with my stuff?”

Another man Powell recognized as Richard King then came outside from the basement of the house. King was also wearing a red bandanna.

Richard King (Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

Reports say Powell then got into the driver’s seat of the white car and tried to remove the keys.

Powell told authorities King started to attack her and hit her on the head with a firearm. A physical altercation then took place.

Reports say that Powell told deputies she was able to run away into the yard, and King then pulled a knife out and demanded the keys back.

King and Tipton then got into the vehicle, drove through the yard and left the scene.

The items reported as stolen included two jewelry boxes, a toolbox containing knives, a DVR hard drive and a laptop.

Deputies found writings on the interior walls of the home that said “stop false claiming” and “last warning” with names after.

Tipton, 21, of Kingsport, was arrested at Model City Apartments in Kingsport.

King, 20, of Kingsport, was arrested on Stone Dr and Fairview in Kingsport.

Both were charged with aggravated robbery.