Two area school boards recognized by the Tennessee School Boards Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee School Boards Association has recognized the Greeneville City Schools Board of Education and the Sullivan County Board of Education for notable achievements.

The Sullivan County Board of Education won a ‘New Construction’ award for the construction of Sullivan East Middle School.

In addition, the Greenville City Schools Board has been recognized as the ‘School Board of the Year.’

A release from the TSBA states that to be considered for this award, “school boards must be a TSBA Board of Distinction; develop, apply and monitor policy; be involved in long-range planning; promote quality education including use of social media; involved with the legislature, city/county commission, State Board of Education, community and staff; participate in board development activities, including boardsmanship award levels for each member; and exhibit a positive relationship with the media.”

The release also provides a list of notable achievements by the Greeneville City Schools Board of Education including being a Board of distinction for the past 16 years, their high school winning the 2020 College Success Award from GreatSchool.org, and much more.