Twins Take Division Lead with Walk-Off Win

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) The Twins trailed 2-1 heading into the ninth, but a two-out double to left field from second baseman Ruben Santana was able to give Elizabethton a 3-2 victory Saturday night at Joe O’Brien Field.

Not only do the Twins move their winning streak to four, but they take sole possession of first place in the division. Elizabethton manager Ray Smith knew his team wasn’t going to give up no matter the circumstances.

“You never know what you’re going to get, but what you can do is scrap every out and make every at bat a tough at bat and go out there and try to throw strikes and make routine plays and when all the dust settles at the end of the night just see where you’re sitting,” Smith said.

“The game is nine innings long and it’s not won in the first inning, ya know you can win the game at the end of the game too, but you’ve got to scrap all game long.”

The Twins and Cardinals resume their series on Sunday.