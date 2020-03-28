Twin City Drive-In Theatre one of few entertainment options open

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – There is not much to do on a Friday night these days.

Everything else is pretty much closed. Except this place.

“Well you can tell the ones that come in that they’re thankful that we’re open.”

The place that has practiced social distancing since 1949.

“I don’t know if we invented it but that’s how it is.”

It’s a drive-in, it’s a tradition that’s been going on since the ’50s, you know we’re keeping the tradition alive.”

A drive-in theater, that just takes you back, the nostalgia of it!

“Just tickled that there’s something to do right now.”

“He’d pay me 50 cents a day and a dollar on Sundays, Saturday night was the biggest night.”

That’s what Twin City Drive-In is doing this weekend, taking you back to that magic.

“You’re outside, you’re getting fresh air sometimes it’s just nice to be with family, we’ve been coming here for years we try to come at least three times a year.”

In times like this it’s just helping people feel normal again.

“We’re just glad to be out of the house so thank you for opening up and letting people come down.”

So it’s not just a form of entertainment; it’s a way to socialize again. We could always use more of that.

“Yeah they’re outside isolated in their cars so they see what we’re doing and I’m sure they feel safe.”