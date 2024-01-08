BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Communities throughout the region are planning to host celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Bristol has an entire afternoon of events planned for Monday, Jan. 15.

The program starts at 12:30 p.m. on Monday with a YWCA youth program followed by a community march at 1:30 p.m.

After the march, organizers will hold a program at First Baptist Church featuring a video of Martin Luther King, multi-faith prayers and reflections, musical selections from two community choirs, and teen activist Tybre Faw as the guest speaker.

The ceremony will conclude with food and fellowship at 3 p.m.

Tina McDaniel and Shaka Andrews sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the annual event.