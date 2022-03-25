ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton needs your help planting new trees, city officials say.

According to a press release from Keep Carter County Beautiful and Elizabethton Parks & Recreation, volunteers are needed for a Spring Tree Planting Event on Saturday. Participants are encouraged to bring shovels, rakes, gloves, water and wheelbarrows.

Holes for 30 trees will already be dug by the time volunteers arrive at 9 a.m., and crews will transfer the young trees to new permanent homes along the trail.

Those that are interested should preregister online before meeting the group at West Towne Square on Hudson Street.