ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Music lovers crowded Elizabethton High School Saturday night to watch two contemporary Christian performances that were part of Tweetsie Trail Jams.

Jordan Feliz opened for the band Casting Crowns at the high school’s Citizen Bank Stadium.

The event was hosted by the City of Elizabethton and Tweetsie Trail Jams. Leading up to the concert, the city said based on ticket sales, it expected around 5,000 attendees for the rain-or-shine event.