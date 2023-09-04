JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The last few weeks of summer are coming to an end. The first day of fall starts Sept. 23.

The sunshine and warm weather brought community members out to the Tweetsie Trail to enjoy nature and the Labor Day holiday.

The Tweetsie Trail is 9.6 miles long and starts in Johnson City, extending to Elizabethton.

Jane Snyder and her friends decided to bike the trail from start to finish.

“This is fabulous, I’ve absolutely enjoyed it. We have done the worst of the ride, which is coming up here to Johnson City and now we’re about to take the best part of the ride, which is downhill back to Elizabethton,” said Snyder. “This is just the best day and this weather is beautiful, friendships are good. It’s all great.”

Snyder told News Channel 11 that biking is one of her favorite hobbies.

“It’s just the fresh air, beauty of the day, being out in nature just enjoying some quiet, peaceful thinking,” said Snyder. “The best part is you get to get your heart rate up so you’re getting in better shape so at the end, you’re relaxed, you’re tired, and you’ve had a great time.”

The trail was busy with people enjoying all kinds of outdoor activities. Lisa Shotwell and her two friends said they are also biking the trail but their goal is to ride for 20 miles.

“We go down to the coffee company, that’s our reward, have a nice chai tea latte and lunch,” said Shotwell. “Then we meander around by the Doe River Gorge and Watauga.”

Other locals spent the day walking the Tweetsie Trail with their family, spending quality time together. Seth Gilmore and his wife decided to bring their newborn out for some fresh air.

“We’re kind of an outdoorsy family, so just any opportunity we get to be outside, we try to make it happen,” said Gilmore. “So starting young, he’s two months old.”

The Tweetsie trail averages about 1,000 visitors per day.