ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bridge work on the Tweetsie Trail will cause some bikers to take a short detour in late April.

A release from the City of Johnson City states that bridge No. 7 along the Tweetsie Trail will be replaced near the intersection of Mary Patton Highway and West G Street in Elizabethton.

Work will start on the project Monday, April 24. Work is expected to last through Friday, April 28 depending on weather.

Johnson City officials stated that the bridge and nearby portions of the trail will be closed while work is ongoing.