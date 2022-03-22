ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most urban streams in Northeast Tennessee are on a federal “naughty list” for pollutants, but when Tweetsie Trail users cross Gap Creek in Elizabethton they’re passing over one of the few that’s been taken off that list.

Gap Creek is one of few urban streams in the area that has been removed from the EPA’s list of impaired streams — thanks to a years long effort led by Boone Watershed Partnership and the City of Elizabethton.

Gap Creek’s removal from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “303d” list of impaired streams came more than two years ago. Now, an informational sign along the trail tells the story of how that happened.

“Most of our streams are on the 303d list, or I call it the ‘naughty list,’ for one thing or another,” Ingrid Luffman, an East Tennessee State University professor who was closely involved with the effort, said while standing near the new sign. “Generally the common things are E. coli and sediment, habitat alteration and nitrates/nitrites.”

In Gap Creek’s case, the biggest offender was E. coli, but in 2014 Boone Watershed Partnership (BWP) used a grant to combat erosion along the urban part of the stream. Volunteers placed large rocks and boulders as well as “tree wads” – stumps that help stabilize banks.

“Now you’ll find riffles and pools along the stream that work helped bring about, and those help oxygenate the water and make the stream healthier for aquatic life,” Luffman said.

Later, the City of Elizabethton used a follow up grant and lots of volunteer labor to help transition about two dozen mobile homes near the creek from failing septic tanks to sewer service.

“They caved in the old septic tanks, filled them full of gravel, it was all hooked in (to the sewer system),” said Joseph Barnett, stormwater director for the City of Elizabethton. “The grant covered the tap fees and also the work that the contractor did. It was a good deal for everybody.”

Those combined efforts, which included many hours of volunteer labor, helped get Gap Creek delisted. That happened after Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) monitoring showed improvements in E. coli levels as well as lower nitrogen and phosphate levels.

Dave Carney, left, Ingrid Luffman and Joseph Barnett at Gap Creek in Elizabethton. A new sign where the Tweetsie Trail crosses the creek details a successful effort to get the urban creek off the EPA’s list of polluted streams. (WJHL Photo)

“Something like this, it takes a long time to get to this point and we hope that we can keep this stream the way it is, if not improve it even more,” Barnett said.

But many other familiar urban streams, like Brush, King and Sinking creeks in Johnson City and Reedy Creek in Kingsport, remain on that list — and they empty into the area’s rivers. Gap Creek empties into the Watauga just a quarter-mile downstream from the Tweetsie.

“The Watauga River is still listed on the 303d list for contamination with E. coli,” Luffman said. “What we have done here is reduce one of those sources, or potential sources of E. coli into the Watauga River.”

Dave Carney studied under Luffman in ETSU’s geosciences department and now performs mapping for Elizabethton’s sewer system.

“There are a lot of people that like to fish that, and so if we can get the Watauga a little bit cleaner stream by stream that’s just going to impact the fish population over there,” Carney said.

A small stream like Gap Creek that’s not up in the mountains isn’t home to sport fish, but it does play a very important role in the overall ecosystem and wildlife viability. Luffman said “benthic” organisms — essentially big bugs that live in the stream bottom — are key indicators.

“You have a lot of different species but then you find these benthic macroinvertebrates that are not tolerant for pollution,” Luffman said. “So that’s what you’re looking for. Those are the mayflies, the caddisflies, the stoneflies.”

Whether it’s the health of a trout in the Watauga, the pleasing sight to eyes of people strolling by on the Tweetsie Trail or the lowered risk to kids who might be turning over rocks looking for those macroinvertebrates the way kids do, Luffman said stream improvements bring a wide range of benefits.

“It’s so tied to human health, it’s tied to economics, it’s tied to recreation and community building,” she said.

The sign is just east of where the trail crosses Gap Creek Road.